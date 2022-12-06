Eighty-one years ago today, Japan attacked the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The surprise attack by some 350 Japanese aircraft sunk or badly damaged eighteen US naval vessels, including eight battleships, destroyed or damaged 300 US aircraft, and killed 2,403 men.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt memorably told the nation, “December 7, 1941—a date which will live in infamy…”
The catastrophic attack on Pearl Harbor is identified by historians as the attack that drew the United States into World War ll.
Pat Kinney, the Oral Historian for four and a half years at the Grout Museum in Waterloo, shared his knowledge on not only the event of Pearl Harbor but the Pacific Theater of Operations and the strategic plan of battle as well.
“Pearl Harbor is what got us into the war,” said Kinney. “When the Japanese Naval Air Force attacked our air base in Hawaii. It caused us to be in the war for 4 years and cost more than 110,000 lives in the Pacific side of the war. We Americans supported most of the Pacific Theater and that cost us a lot.”
In order to defeat Japan, the United States came up with a campaign that was known as “Island Hopping” throughout the Pacific Theater. Through this measure, the U.S. hoped to gain military bases and secure as many small islands in the Pacific as they could.
This plan of taking the lesser defended islands would in turn cut support to the majorly defended islands weakening the defenses stranded there. According to Kinney, The Grout Museum exhibit does not only encompass the Pearl Harbor attack but widens the focal point of the Pacific Theater and the Island-Hopping Campaign.
“We have American and Japanese weaponry,” said Kinney. “We have oral histories of Iowan Veterans who experienced the Pacific Theater, some even from Pearl Harbor.
The importance of this Pacific Theater reached around the world, as Japanese allies were running out of oil quickly due to the fight America was bringing not only to Europe but in the Pacific theater as well.
Still today, nearly 81 years later, Kinney agrees with the words spoken by Roosevelt, so long ago.
“The attack on Pearl Harbor brought us into it and the Pacific war and was the brunt of the war load,” said Kinney. “It was four long years of bloody conflict that cost a lot of lives, all in the quest to vanquish totalitarianism.”
Kinney would like those in the community, who have served in the United States military, to know that their stories are wanted by the Five Sullivan Brothers Museum.
“The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum has over 2000, oral histories of Iowan Veterans and we invite anyone who served in the military to contact us and tell us their story,”’ said Kinney. “We will reach out and ask them for an oral recorded history, and they will receive video compensation and be featured in exhibits. We know that every veteran has a story no matter when or where they served, and we want to hear them.”