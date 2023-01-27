Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Supervisors Sgt Jim Smith Highway

The Buchanan County Supervisors approved a resolution to memorialize Highway 150 from West Union to Vinton as the “Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway.” Present (from left) were Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, Sheriff Scott Buzynski, Kathy Smith, Supervisor Dawn Vogel, Dewey Hupke, and Supervisor John Kurtz.

INDEPENDENCE – Area communities and Boards of Supervisors have been asked to support a project to memorialize Highway 150 from West Union to Vinton, approximately 70-miles, as the “Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway.”

A resolution provided to the communities of West Union, Fayette, Maynard, Oelwein, Hazleton, Independence, and Vinton along with Supervisors in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton Counties, states in part “WHEREAS, Sergeant Jim Smith of Independence and the Iowa State Patrol worked tirelessly for 27 years enforcing the laws of the Iowa State Legislature, and the Iowa Department of Transportation stressing driver safety on Highway 150, and

