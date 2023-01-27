INDEPENDENCE – Area communities and Boards of Supervisors have been asked to support a project to memorialize Highway 150 from West Union to Vinton, approximately 70-miles, as the “Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway.”
A resolution provided to the communities of West Union, Fayette, Maynard, Oelwein, Hazleton, Independence, and Vinton along with Supervisors in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton Counties, states in part “WHEREAS, Sergeant Jim Smith of Independence and the Iowa State Patrol worked tirelessly for 27 years enforcing the laws of the Iowa State Legislature, and the Iowa Department of Transportation stressing driver safety on Highway 150, and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Jim Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Law Enforcement, died in the line of duty protecting the citizens of the State of Iowa, on April 9, 2021.”
Sergeant Smith’s served the citizens of these counties and cities for the length of his career.
“I approached Kathy and asked her if she would allow me to seek out this memorialization of Highway 150 in Jim’s honor,” said Dewey Hupke. “I am doing this for the Smith Family and the rest of the law enforcement officials. The sacrifice law enforcement officers and their families give to our city, county, state, country is worthy of recognition.”
Hupke has been working with the local governments on getting resolutions passed. The City of independence passed the resolution on January 9 and the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on January 23.
“I have also been working with the Iowa State Patrol Lt. Brian Senne, and Sgt. Alex Dinkla, Buchanan County Sheriff Scott Buzynski, and Independence Chief of Police Dave Niedert so their officers are aware of the project,” said Hupke.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank Dewey Hupke for all the time and energy he has put into this project to honor Jim,” said Sgt Smith’s widow Kathy Smith. “Jim was the most humble man I had ever known. He looked forward to helping people in this community and beyond because he was called to serve others. Jim considered it a blessing to be in law enforcement. He desired to make a difference and I believe he did that every day. Our family is grateful that the communities along Highway 150, a road he worked daily, would agree to honor Jim in this way and help him be remembered for not only his sacrifice, but the way he lived his life.”
Hupke estimates the project may cost up to $10,000 for the 15 signs needed. One side will state “Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway” and the other side will have the Iowa State Patrol Badge. For those wishing to contribute to the project, an account has been set up at BankIowa c/o Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway, 230 1st Street East, Independence, IA. 50644.