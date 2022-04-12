QUASQUETON – Rena Sue Schmitz, 74, of Quasqueton, Iowa passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.
A Memorial Service was held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 12 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Winthrop, with Rev. Kevin Jennings officiating. Visitation was held from 3 p.m. until services on Tuesday. Burial will be held at the Quasqueton Cemetery at a later date.
Rena was born on October 14, 1947, to Lloyd and Mae Harvey in Knoxville, Iowa. She was welcomed by her older sisters Ruth and Dorothy.
Rena graduated from Twin Cedars High School in 1965, after graduation Rena had her eldest son Randy Salsberry, and soon after married and had Jeff, John, and Jolene Dircks.
On October 21, 1978, she was united in marriage to William J. Schmitz, became the stepmother to Steve and Scott and welcomed her second daughter Billie Jo.
Rena was a stay-at-home mom for many years, but always took a job when needed to make ends meet. She later worked as a certified nurses’ aide at a care center and also did home care for several families. She then went on and worked at the Friendly Tavern in Quasqueton. She ended her career at Four Oaks in Independence taking care of troubled teens. She served on the Quasqueton Ladies Auxiliary assisting with the Memorial Day Celebration and annual turkey dinner. Anything she did throughout her life always consisted of taking care of people even until the very end.
Rena is survived by her children: Jeff (Kelly) Dircks of Winthrop, Jolene (Tim) Hoffman), and Billie Jo (Cory) Olsen both of Quasqueton; stepsons Scott and Steve Schmitz of Cedar Rapids; as well as many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, her sister Dorothy, and her special niece Connie.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Lloyd and Mae; her husband Bill; her two sons Randy and John; her dear sister Ruth; and many friends.
