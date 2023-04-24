MANCHESTER – Earth Day serves as a reminder to protect our world as we clean out the garage or consider upgrading modern technology. People have to consider their options when dealing with computers: repair or recycle.
Missi Thede, owner of Thede’s Computer Repair & Recycling (101 Woodland Drive, Manchester) can assist you either way and beyond.
“We offer electronics recycling, data recovery, advanced data recovery services, computer maintenance, scam assistance, hardware replacement, and data transfer from old to new systems,” she said. “We work on Windows and MacOS systems.”
There is a list on their website (www.thedecomputers.com) for everything that they currently recycle. It is 100% free and “Green.” Important to note: They do not accept TVS or old-style monitors. There is no appointment necessary as you may drop off your equipment at your convenience.
“We do ask that you call 563-822-1143 or text 641-781-9195 to schedule a date/time for bigger drop-off loads,” Thede said. “We wipe all hard drives with the latest NIST 800-88 Standards which are the federal government technological standards for disk wiping, so no one has to ever worry about their data being breached. We also can provide businesses with data destruction certificates upon request for a nominal fee.”
The recycling area is well marked out front. There is a pallet for bigger items and a bin for small items like cellphones, ink cartridges, batteries, tablets, and like-sized items.
Thede has always had an interest in computers.
“I started my business part-time in 2000 and was able to go fulltime December 2016,” she said. “I also do design work on the side by working for Arlen Design with Ag & Truck Market Magazine along with additional clients.”
With all of her experience she has several recommendations for users when facing computer maintenance issues.
- Recommend maintenance on a system one to two times a year depending on usage, especially online.
- Recommend having the latest operation system which is currently Windows 11 – this is due to security risks with operating systems older than Windows 10. Windows 10 will still be updated by Microsoft until 2025.
- Recommend top-rated free antiviruses like Avast Free or AVG Free; paid ones I recommend McAfee or Kaspersky; my personal opinions with backups would be a cloud service like Dropbox, OneDrive, or Google Drive, but the main thing is to be sure that you back up manually – don’t depend on the device software to do it for you!
- Recommendations for a new system – the newest technology you have, the longer the system will last. I’m an Intel fan, so I recommend i5-i9 CPU processors, 8-12GB ram and 500GB-1TB SSD hard drives to get the best performance. If a customer calls, we can definitely give them recommendations on what to look for per their needs.
- If your system is older than four years and won’t take Windows 11, I recommend either a new system or bring it in for maintenance. As for parts, parts prices have gone up significantly since the pandemic and there’s a lot of parts we can’t get anymore without having to go through China (which we won’t do because of it taking MONTHS to arrive).
- The greatest threat I see frequently unfortunately are scams. It’s very important that if you’ve been scammed and they accessed your computer system to be sure to bring it in for cleanup. This ensures that they are still not on your system and that they did not deploy malware/keyloggers or any other type of software that would still send them your information. We assist with letting the customer know other very important steps to take if they’ve been scammed.
To find out more about Thede’s Computer Repair & Recycling, visit their website, www.thedecomputers.com or contact them via phone at 563-822-1143, by text at 641-781-9195, email thedecomputers@gmail.com, or via Facebook.com/thedecomputers messaging. To drop off equipment at the business, stop by 101 Woodland Drive, the corner of Main Street and Woodland Drive. If traveling on Highway 20, take Exit 277 (Jefferson Road), go north to Main Street, and turn left to Woodland.
“You can’t miss us!” said Thede.
Thede’s Computer Repair & Recycling is a proud member of several area Chambers of Commerce and business associations. They are also an Iowa Economic Development Authority Certified Targeted Small Business and a member of the National Federation of Independent Business, Inc.