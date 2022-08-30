INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence 175th Anniversary events continue with creating a time capsule.
What did you do this year?
INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence 175th Anniversary events continue with creating a time capsule.
What did you do this year?
What does your family look like this year?
The 175th Anniversary Committee invites the Independence community to submit current photos depicting families and events in 2022. They will also except photos and small items from businesses.
The capsule is only 9”x9”x12” in size. Items unable to fit in the capsule may be stored elsewhere (TBD).
Drop your pictures and items off at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce office. Pictures can be copied if need be. You may also email pictures to indycommerce@indytel.com.
Be sure to include names, relationships, and locations as appropriate. Items should be submitted by Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The public is invited to witness the burial of the time capsule at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at Oakwood Cemetery.
