What resources are available for taxpayers having issues with the IRS?

As a taxpayer watchdog, I keep close tabs on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and champion efforts to strengthen taxpayer protections and customer service at the federal tax collecting agency. For example, I take seriously my congressional oversight work to ensure the bipartisan Taxpayer First Act I helped steer into law in 2019 is implemented as Congress intended. The law includes measures to protect taxpayers from ID theft, establish independent office of appeals with the IRS, and provide taxpayers a single point of contact within the IRS to help with identity theft matters. Although my Senate office cannot help constituents file their taxes, my staff is able to help Iowans resolve issues with the IRS through the Taxpayer Advocate Service. Nothing is more frustrating to taxpayers than getting ghosted or harassed by the IRS.

