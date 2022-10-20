Did you hear the one about the conversation between a dad and his son while taking the garbage receptacles to the curb? The dad asked his son, “Do you know there’s no official training for garbage men?” The son rolled his eyes and responded, “No, I didn’t know that.” The father continued, “Seriously, they just pick it up as they go along.”
You probably responded to that joke the way the son did, by rolling your eyes as well. There are many things that happen to us every day, and how we respond is a choice we make. The choice we make often determines the outcome we get. Responding to a bad joke may not be so consequential, but some things get better or worse depending on the choice we make in responding to them.
Envy is a classic example of this. Envy is defined as a painful or resentful awareness of an advantage enjoyed by another. In other words, envy is a response to someone else’s fortune. It often is justified by the statement, “That’s not fair.” Whether it is a sibling who gets a later curfew, a fellow employee who gets the promotion, a neighbor who gets a new car, or a competitor who gets the contract, envy will show up and cry, “That’s not fair.”
The reality is, life is not fair. We all have different characteristics, gifts, and talents. My hair is naturally curly, but as a kid growing up, I was envious of all the guys who had straight hair. Today, I’m thankful that I have hair, but in Junior High that was not the case. As I learned over the years, responding in envy was not a good response. A study of envy from the Bible is quite enlightening. Envy is listed next to murder in Romans 1:29 and Galatians 5:21. James informs us that envy brings along confusion and evil (James 3:16). Paul states that envy is an indication of immaturity. (I Corinthians 3:3) I Corinthians 13:4 states that one of the characteristics of love is that it doesn’t envy. So why does love not envy? Love doesn’t envy because it is not thinking about itself and what it has or doesn’t have. It genuinely works to help others experience good. Someone once said that if you help others get what they want, you will always have what you want. Love is secure in knowing that God will provide everything I need in life. It has no fear that there may not be enough for me. Consequently, it is always generous, not stingy. Another response to someone else’s success is to learn what they did to experience that success and emulate it. This is especially true in regard to finances. It is much easier to complain that it isn’t fair and look to others or government to “fix it” than to invest the time, diligence, and education needed to experience similar success. So, let’s guard against envy in our lives. Instead of becoming frustrated with what someone else has that you don’t, why not invite that person to lunch (as your guest) and ask them some questions.