Indee xc Reaghan Ressler 092822

 courtesy photo

INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, September 24, 2022: Independence and East Buchanan Cross Country teams competed in the Independence Invitational on Saturday.

Independence sophomore Reaghan Ressler was top medalist in the girls’ race, coming in first place with a time of 21:50.59. This is the first career win for Ressler.

