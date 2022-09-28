INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, September 24, 2022: Independence and East Buchanan Cross Country teams competed in the Independence Invitational on Saturday.
Independence sophomore Reaghan Ressler was top medalist in the girls’ race, coming in first place with a time of 21:50.59. This is the first career win for Ressler.
Other Area Girls Results:
1 RESSLER, Reaghan SO Indee 21:50.59
7 BEYER, Lindsay SO East Buch 23:27.39
13 RESSLER, Bella SR Indee 24:36.38
20 KELCHEN, Macy FR East Buch 25:21.67
21 TOALE, Gabby JR Indee 25:29.40
24 SCHWARTZ, Sydney SR Indee 26:24.13
30 CRAWFORD, Abigail SO East Buch 27:13.57
34 PECK, Kreighton FR East Buch 28:04.42
40 GONZALEZ-TEVINO, Laura SR Indee 31:53.70
44 EDDY, Rachel SR Indee 35:12.09
In the boys race East Buchanan’s Noah Valenzuela would finish in 3rd-place with a time of 17:17.59.
3 VALENZUELA, Noah JR East Buch 17:17.59
13 NELSON, Hayden JR East Buch 19:02.45
18 WILSON, Tanner SO Indee 19:43.73
19 COOK, Sammy SR East Buch 19:45.42
21 HESNER, Ben SR East Buch 19:47.01
22 BANTZ, Carson JR Indee 19:49.92
24 GATES, Blake JR Indee 19:51.79
25 CAHALAN, Ethan SO Indee 19:53.65
28 DECKER, Talan SO Indee 20:03.72
29 PEYTON, Jaden SR East Buch 20:07.60
31 WIELAND, Tyler SO Indee 20:24.38
35 PERRY, Will SR Indee 20:53.82
42 HURLEY, Elliot SO Indee 21:53.90
45 KILER, Chase JR Indee 22:03.00
48 WIELAND, Matt SR Indee 22:32.21
62 POST, Cael SO Indee 26:11.82
The Independence and East Buchanan teams were at Jesup on Tuesday afternoon. Look for those results in Saturday’s paper.