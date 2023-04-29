On Saturday, April 22, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office hosted a collection site at Walmart in Independence for the DEA’s National Drug Take-Back Day. This was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, a total of 40 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications was collected. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office had a total of 138 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications collected via the 24/7 drug drop box located outside of the Sheriff’s Office.
Since the drop box was implemented in April 2016, a total of 1,593 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs and medications has been collected utilizing the drop box. This hints at the overall vast amount of unwanted, expired, or unused medications in America’s households that can be safely disposed of utilizing DEA National Take-Back Initiatives and the many different drug drop box locations via law enforcement and pharmaceutical entities nation-wide.
Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Pharmaceutical drugs can be just as dangerous as street drugs when taken without a prescription or a doctor’s supervision. The non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second to only marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America. The majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs get them from family and friends — and the home medicine cabinet, and unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply. Therefore, proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
The next DEA National Drug Take-Back Day will be held in the fall of 2023. More information will be announced at a later date.