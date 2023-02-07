Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

HENRYVILLE, Pa. – The Rev. Dennis L. Bushkofsky, 64, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, died at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, following a brief period of hospice care.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fish Hill Road, Tannersville, Pa. with calling hours at the church one hour prior. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.

