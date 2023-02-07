HENRYVILLE, Pa. – The Rev. Dennis L. Bushkofsky, 64, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, died at home on Thursday, February 2, 2023, following a brief period of hospice care.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fish Hill Road, Tannersville, Pa. with calling hours at the church one hour prior. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family.
A memorial service is also scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. at United Lutheran Church, Oak Park, Ill.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice Pocono, 502 VNA Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Dennis was born July 15, 1958, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Marie (Kuper) Bushkofsky. He was married to Linda Post Bushkofsky for nearly 34 years.
In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by their daughter Judy Jackson of Mesa, Ariz., and son Jayden Jackson of Henryville, Pa.; two granddaughters, Jordyn Jackson and Alexandria Mauricio; his mother, Marie of Independence, Iowa; and his brother Duane of Dubuque, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald.
He was a 1980 graduate of Luther College (Decorah, Iowa) with a B.A. in music. He was a 1986 graduate of the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Philadelphia (now United Seminary) where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. In 1999 he earned a Master of Arts in liturgical studies from Saint John’s University (Collegeville, Minnesota).
He served congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Illinois. A portion of his ministry was devoted to intentional interim assignments, guiding congregations through pastoral transitions. Throughout his career, he was also active as an editor and writer of liturgical materials and an educator in the adult catechumenate movement.
His most recent call was to United Lutheran Church (Oak Park, Ill.) where he served 10 years before going on disability in mid-2022. During his time at United, he was active in the Community of Congregations, an interfaith organization serving Oak Park, River Forest, and surrounding communities.
Cremation arrangements were entrusted to the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA (www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com).