JESUP – Rhoda (Leary) Latting died on January 20, 2020, in Alhambra, California due to complications of multiple myeloma and chronic kidney disease. She was 83 years old.
Local graveside interment services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, Iowa.
Mrs. Latting was born on April 24, 1936, in Jesup, the daughter of Agnes and Robert Leary, and was raised on the family’s farm. She attended the public schools in Jesup and matriculated at Iowa State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958. While at Iowa State she married fellow student Charles Latting, in 1957. The couple resided in several locations while Charles pursued a career in the United States Marine Corps and later, the FBI. Beginning in 1970 the Lattings’ most extended home was made in Martinez, California, where Mrs. Latting’s three sons attended the public school and the family were members of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in nearby Lafayette. In the year 2000, Mrs. Latting and her husband moved to South Pasadena to be near children and grandchildren. In 2016 the couple moved to Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra.
At the time of her death, Mrs. Latting was survived by her husband, Charles; her brother, Rolfe Leary of Saint Paul, Minnesota; son and daughter-in-law Charles Latting and Iris Haarmann-Latting of Wolfenbüttel, Germany; son and daughter-in-law John Latting and Caroline Fohlin of Atlanta, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law Robert Latting and Anne Castles of South Pasadena, California; and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Leary.
Since Mrs. Latting’s death, her brother Rolf Leary has passed; and a great granddaughter Anna Isabel Latting, has been born.
At the time of her death, a memorial service was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. in Merriam Chapel, Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra, Calif.
