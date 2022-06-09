Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Richard Dean Duffy (Ret. Navy Vet. from Oran/Fairbank area) was born June 26, 1939. He passed away on April 8, 2022. There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Fairbank on Sunday, June 26 from 1-4pm.

