Richard Dean Duffy (Ret. Navy Vet. from Oran/Fairbank area) was born June 26, 1939. He passed away on April 8, 2022. There will be a celebration of life at the American Legion Hall in Fairbank on Sunday, June 26 from 1-4pm.
