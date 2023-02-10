Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Richard J. Kimmerle, 44 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a Vigil Service begins at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

