JESUP – Richard J. Kimmerle, 44 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the White Funeral Home in Independence where a Vigil Service begins at 3:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Mr. Kimmerle was born on July 13, 1978, in Independence, the son of Richard Lee and Rebeca Lynne (Greenwood) Kimmerle. He graduated from high school in Chino Valley, Arizona, with the Class of 1996. On June 30, 2001, he and the former Jennifer Jean Postel were married in Oelwein. They later divorced. Mr. Kimmerle was a mechanic in the foundry at John Deere Co. in Waterloo. He was a member of the St. John Catholic Church in Independence and the U.A.W. Local #838. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America with his son.
Mr. Kimmerle is survived by one daughter, Michaela Kimmerle of Cedar Falls; a son, Austin Kimmerle of Ames; a grandson; his parents, Rebecca and Richard Kimmerle of Chino Valley, Ariz.; and his grandmother, Betty Jean Wilson of Independence. He is also survived by two sisters, Megan Sandberg of Marion, and Tiffany Kimmerle of Chino Valley, Ariz.; a niece; and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by three grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
