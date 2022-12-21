Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Richard McCardle 122122

Richard McCardle — Head Coach at Mason City Newman

 photo by Roger Johnson

MASON CITY – Independence native and Mustang Alumnus Richard McCardle was name 2022 Class A District 2 Coach of the Year. Coach McCardle was a 1988 graduate of Independence High School. He was a second team All-State Linebacker for the Mustangs. He played football for Waldorf College and Northeast Missouri State. Coached at Waldorf College and has been the head coach at Mason City Newman for the last eight years. Newman Catholic has made the playoffs four out of the eight years he has been the head coach.

Tags

Trending Food Videos