MASON CITY – Independence native and Mustang Alumnus Richard McCardle was name 2022 Class A District 2 Coach of the Year. Coach McCardle was a 1988 graduate of Independence High School. He was a second team All-State Linebacker for the Mustangs. He played football for Waldorf College and Northeast Missouri State. Coached at Waldorf College and has been the head coach at Mason City Newman for the last eight years. Newman Catholic has made the playoffs four out of the eight years he has been the head coach.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
-2°
Clear
- Humidity: 70%
- Cloud Coverage: 95%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:10 AM
- Sunset: 04:37:29 PM
Today
Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 18F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow. Low -3F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Tomorrow
Windy with on and off snow showers during the morning. High near 0F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.