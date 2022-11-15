Dunkerton- Rick L. Zuck, 70, of Dunkerton, IA, died on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home surrounded by his wife, Pamela, and children in Dunkerton, IA. Rick was born on December 29, 1951, in Independence, IA, the son of Marshall D. and Marlys J. (Miller) Zuck.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup, IA, with Rev. Dawn Person presiding. Inurnment will be at a later date. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Friday, November 18th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence, IA.