JESUP – Rita Ann Kies, 95 years old of Jesup, died peacefully of natural causes and surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living in Jesup.
Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with Fr. Benjamin Nkrumah as celebrant. Music was by Monica Bengston, organist; Todd Rohlfson, cantor and the St. Athanasius Choir. Casket Bearers were Dean Rottinghaus, Mark Scigliano, Russell Jordan, Bryce Kies, Matt Kies, Mike Kies and Josh Kies. Burial was at St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation was from 4 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a 4 p.m. Rosary and 7:30 p.m. Vigil service. Visitation continued for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church, Jesup; Camp Courageous of Iowa, Monticello; and to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-Mt.Hope.com
Rita was born Feb. 27, 1926, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Mathias Kremer and Matilda (Lardy) Kremer. She attended school in Jesup. On February 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gerald Henry Kies in Jesup. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and for many years, was active in the Christian Women’s Club in Independence.
Rita is survived by eight sons: Robert (Judy) Kies, St. George, Utah, Thomas (Mary) Kies, Jesup, Martin “Pete” Kies (Deb Hunemuller) of Cedar Rapids, Lawrence “Larry” (Jane) Kies, at African University, Mutare, Zimbabwe, Africa, Victor (Marilyn) Kies, Cedar Rapids, John (Sally) Kies, Independence, Francis “Fritz” Kies, Jesup, and Joseph (Ruth) Kies, Necedah, Wis.; three daughters: Audry Scigliano, Des Moines, Ramona “Mona” (Rick) Rottinghaus, Waterloo, IA, Charlotte Jordan, Hudson; 32 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Serafini, Sunny Vale, Calif.
In addition to her husband, Gerald, who died October 24, 2002, her parents; one infant daughter, Elizabeth Kies; two great grandsons, Ty Kies and Garrett Rottinghaus; son-in-law, Joseph Scigliano; four brothers, Joseph M. Kremer, Alfred Kremer, Matt Kremer, Robert Kremer; and six sisters, Marie Soteros, Agnes Meisch Helmers, Matilda “Tilly” Temeyer, Margaret Kraus, Rose Buhrow, and Lucy Toal, preceded her in death.
White Funeral Home, Jesup assisted the family with arrangements.