INDEPENDENCE – The 2023 Club Championship Tournament was held on Sunday, August 20th at the River Ridge Golf Course here in Independence.
48 men, 12 ladies, and 8 juniors’ tee’d it up on a blistering hot day where temperatures reached above 100 degrees with the heat index.
When it was all said and done three champions were crowned. In the junior division — sophomore to be — Dawson Fuelling took home the trophy with a convincing win, shooting an 82.
The lady’s championship went to Jennifer Black for the 2nd consecutive year. Black shot an 80 to win by 3 strokes. 2nd-place went to Katie Preuss with an 83, and 3rd-place went to newcomer Brynn Bonefas who shot an 85.
The men’s championship went to Travis Kress who shot a 69 in the first 18 holes and took a 4-shot lead into the champion round (top 8 players who were: Travis Kress, Matt Fuelling, Christian Burkhart, Ryan Cooksley, Tony Cahalan, Brad Cole, Dustin Hopkins, and Dalton Hoover went out for 9 more holes). Kress felt a little pressure from first timer Christian Burkhart, but in the end, Travis — stoic and unflappable — wins by 5 strokes: sealing it with a birdie on 9. 2nd-place went to Dr. Matt Fuelling and 3rd-place went to Christian Burkhart.