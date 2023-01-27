Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – According to Streets Superintendent Brad Esch, there are approximately 65 miles of roads to plow. With a two-inch snowfall event it may take an average of six hours to plow everything. But can take longer if garbage cans or vehicles are in the street.

Esch is grateful for the inter-department support from the Water and the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Departments to provide drivers for the plows and sanding trucks during snow events.

