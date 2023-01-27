INDEPENDENCE – According to Streets Superintendent Brad Esch, there are approximately 65 miles of roads to plow. With a two-inch snowfall event it may take an average of six hours to plow everything. But can take longer if garbage cans or vehicles are in the street.
Esch is grateful for the inter-department support from the Water and the Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) Departments to provide drivers for the plows and sanding trucks during snow events.
The Buchanan County Secondary Roads Department is responsible for plowing out in the country. They have equipment and ‘sand’ sheds strategically located throughout Buchanan County.
Truck Drivers – Chris Cooksley, Don Davis, Brian Donnelly, Nick Franck, Alex Goeller, Chris Hayzlett, Stacy Henderson, Chuck Kivell, Tom O’loughlin, Luke Passick, Curt Price, Tom Reidy and Kenny Slattery
Motor Grader Operators – Dave Bergfeld, Ron Crawford, Doug Derr, Chad Dettbarn, Brian Gissel, Kevin Naber, Brian Quinn, Mike Reck, Matt Svoboda, Joe Wehling and Korey Wilson
Road Superintendent – Phil Fangman
Office Manager – Janet Payne
Assistant Engineer – Alex Davis
Engineer – Brian Keierleber