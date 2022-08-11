Robert Joseph Niichel, “Bob”, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on July 27th, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Bob was born in Independence, Iowa to William & Mary Ann Niichel on June 19th, 1963. He went to high school at Don Bosco High School and graduated in 1981. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Economics from Iowa State University and a Master of Science Degree in Biochemistry from University of Colorado. He was the Founder & CEO of both zümXR and SmartTab, two innovative companies paving the way in the pharmaceutical industry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, staying active with his wife and dogs, driving fast cars on the weekends, and going to mass on Sundays. He was named Most Innovative CEO of the Year in 2021 and actively gave back to his church and his newfound community within Regis Jesuit High School, where his son attends.