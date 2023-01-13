Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Robert “Bob” J. Junk, 86, of Independence, Iowa died Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence. Burial will be held at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation was held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, where a Parish Vigil Service was held at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Food Videos