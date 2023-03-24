INDEPENDENCE – Robert L. Preuss, 87, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 28, at the Semi Shed, 1204 8th Ave NE, Independence.
Robert was born on September 15, 1935, in Round Lake, Minn., the son of August and Charlotte (Hayes) Preuss.
He is survived by his wife, Beverlee B. (Falconer) Preuss; five children; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, August and Charlotte Preuss; a son, Todd Preuss; a grandson, Ryan Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Kale Johnson, and Ray Johnson; and a brother, Lawrence Preuss.
The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.