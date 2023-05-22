INDEPENDENCE – Robert L. Preuss, 87, of Independence, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2023, starting at 12 p.m. at the Semi Shed, 1204 8th Ave NE, Independence. The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Robert was born on September 15, 1935, in Round Lake, Minn., the son of August and Charlotte (Hayes) Preuss. In his early life, the Preuss family lived throughout southern Minnesota moving every few years following work. He joined the US Army in 1951 and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and returned to Iowa. On March 29, 1959, Robert married Beverlee B. Falconer in Coggon, Iowa, and made their home in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Robert started working driving a milk truck for Miner’s Dairy, and in the early 1960s he started farming in rural Winthrop, Iowa. Robert enjoyed farming and truck driving, in 1973 he purchased his own semi-truck and started driving full-time for himself. He was known to be a very proficient driver and drove over 5 million miles during his forty-five-year career. He retired in 2018.
Robert enjoyed working and didn’t stay idle for long. Whenever he had completed all his tasks, he was known to head to the timber. He loved cutting down trees and spent countless hours chopping wood. In the rare times when Robert wasn’t working, he enjoyed fishing and loved to spend time with his kids and grandchildren teaching them how to fish.
He is survived by his wife, Beverlee B. (Falconer) Preuss; five children: Leslie (Rick) Johnson, Independence, Kathie (George) Coonrad, Independence, Kim (Jim) Cue, Independence, Shayne (Lisa) Preuss, Hazleton, and Jacque (Mike) Adams, Independence; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Shirmer and Patti Kerr; a brother, Jim (Sharon) Preuss, and many nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, August and Charlotte Preuss; a son, Todd Preuss; a grandson, Ryan Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Kale and Ray Johnson; a brother, Lawrence Preuss; and two brothers-in-law, Don Shirmer and Ray Kerr.
