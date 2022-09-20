LINCOLN, NEB. – Robert McInerny, (81) of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Jesup, Iowa and Burlington, Iowa died (September 18, 2022) in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born May 22, 1941, in Burlington, Iowa, son of Thomas and Frances (Shumate) McInerny. He married Sara Lippitt on August 17, 1968, in Rockford, Illinois.
He graduated from Burlington High School, Burlington, Iowa in 1959. He received a bachelor’s degree from Coe College. He spent his career in broadcasting, managing radio stations in Waterloo, Iowa, Tallahassee, Florida and Lincoln, Nebraska. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes. He was active at First Presbyterian Church of Jesup, Iowa and served on the memorial committee. Chocolate, gardening, and cooking were some of the things he enjoyed. He was a true outdoorsman, some of his greatest joys in life were pointing dogs, spending time in the duck blind, fishing, hunting and deep-sea fishing in the Florida Keys. German Shorthaired pointers were his dog of choice to train and hunt. He owned and handled many dogs throughout the years, always naming the females “Molly” until his newest pup “Stella”. These past few years he was fortunate enough to spend time with his son, son-in-law and grandsons passing on his love for the outdoors. Playing duplicate bridge was an activity he pursued throughout the years. He was former president of the Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club; a member of the American Contract Bridge League and he achieved Life Master status with the American Contract Bridge League. The last several years in Iowa he spent a lot of time forging deep relationships with the Amish and volunteering in the Amish community, to the extent he had a hitching post built in his yard in Iowa for the Amish to hitch up their horse and buggy when they came to visit.