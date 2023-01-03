Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brad Bleichner

INDEPENDENCE – Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce that Brad D. Bleichner has joined the law firm as an “of counsel” attorney.

Mr. Bleichner over 35 years of litigation experience and has handled cases to verdict in such areas as product liability, personal injury, construction, and automobile liability. Mr. Bleichner recently practiced law for Berkes Crane Santana & Spangler LLP out of Los Angeles, California as an “of counsel” attorney. He moved to Independence in 2016 and continued to practice law for his former firm. Mr. Bleichner is currently the Mayor of Independence, and recently served on the Independence Community School District Board of Education.

