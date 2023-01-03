INDEPENDENCE – Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce that Brad D. Bleichner has joined the law firm as an “of counsel” attorney.
Mr. Bleichner over 35 years of litigation experience and has handled cases to verdict in such areas as product liability, personal injury, construction, and automobile liability. Mr. Bleichner recently practiced law for Berkes Crane Santana & Spangler LLP out of Los Angeles, California as an “of counsel” attorney. He moved to Independence in 2016 and continued to practice law for his former firm. Mr. Bleichner is currently the Mayor of Independence, and recently served on the Independence Community School District Board of Education.
Mr. Bleichner is a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). ABOTA is a national organization dedicated to preserving the quality and independence of the judiciary. The organization’s membership consists of experienced lawyers and judges who display an exceptional degree of skill, civility, and integrity, help younger attorneys achieve a higher level of trial advocacy, and educate the public about the vital importance of the right to trial by jury. Membership in ABOTA is one of the top honors a trial lawyer can achieve.
Mr. Bleichner also has been selected as a fellow by the Litigation Counsel of America, based on his excellence in the art of advocacy, his effectiveness and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and his superior ethical reputation. This honorary society of trial lawyers comprises less than one-half of one percent of American Lawyers and selection is by nomination only.
For over 30 years, Mr. Bleichner has held the top Martindale Hubbell rating for the highest level possible of legal ability and adherence to professional standards of conduct, ethics, reliability and diligence. He has been recognized annually as a Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine, Southern California Edition.
He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Maryland-College Park and received his Juris Doctor from Southern California Institute of Law. He is licensed in Iowa, and has been licensed to practice in California since 1985. He is also admitted to practice in Arizona.
Mr. Bleichner is also admitted to practice in the United States District Court in the Central, Southern, Eastern and Northern Districts of California, as well as the U.S. District Court for Arizona. He is also admitted to the United States Court of Appeals-Ninth Circuit.
Mr. Bleichner is also a recipient of the David D. Queen Achievement Award for extraordinary contribution to excellence in investigations, education, ethics, and service to the public and to the private investigation profession. This was awarded by the California Association of Licensed Investigators.
He is a member of the Defense Research Institute, Association of Southern California Defense Attorneys, American Bar Association, and Madison Who’s Who of Professionals.
Brian C. Eddy, President of Roberts & Eddy, said “We are excited to have Brad join our firm. He has been very active in the community since moving here a few years ago, and has a great deal of experience in litigation. Our litigation work has substantially increased the past few years, and Brad will help us meet the growing demand for representation in various litigation matters”.
Mr. Bleichner said “After working long distance for the past few years, this is a dream come true to have an opportunity to practice law in my hometown. I am thrilled to join Roberts & Eddy, P.C. and their need for litigation experience should be a perfect fit for my skills.”
Roberts & Eddy, P.C., an Independence, Iowa-based law firm, now has six attorneys and 13 support staff, offers professional legal services in several areas including business/corporate law, taxation, real estate, probate, estate planning, wills, trusts, family law and litigation. To learn more about Roberts & Eddy, P.C., visit their website at www.robertseddy.com.