INDEPENDENCE – The law firm of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Rachel Grimm as Legal Assistant and Associate Attorney, Andrew E. Steffensmeier, to their firm.

Grimm is originally from Westgate and graduated from West Central High School. Grimm moved on to study at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. Prior to joining Roberts & Eddy, P.C., Grimm served as a client services manager at an insurance company for over ten years.

