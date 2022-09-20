INDEPENDENCE – The law firm of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the addition of Rachel Grimm as Legal Assistant and Associate Attorney, Andrew E. Steffensmeier, to their firm.
Grimm is originally from Westgate and graduated from West Central High School. Grimm moved on to study at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. Prior to joining Roberts & Eddy, P.C., Grimm served as a client services manager at an insurance company for over ten years.
“I look forward to bringing my client services experience to Roberts & Eddy, P.C. to support the clients of the firm,” said Grimm. In her spare time, Grimm enjoys golfing with her husband and their kids during the warm weather months. She also spends a lot of time attending various sporting activities for her kids.
Brian C. Eddy, President and a shareholder of Roberts & Eddy, P.C., stated, “Rachel is a wonderful addition to our growing team. Her prior management and customer service experience will be of great value to our firm.”
Steffensmeier grew up in Cedar Rapids, where he graduated from Xavier high school in 2015. After graduating high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business & Economics from Iowa State University.
“Having spent a majority of my upbringing surrounded by agriculture,” said Steffensmeier, “my experiences at Iowa State led me to acquire my Series Three Commodity Broker License, which provided me with an expansive look at agriculture from a global perspective. While studying to receive my Broker’s license, I became interested in the legal rules and regulations surrounding the agricultural industry.”
From there, Steffensmeier attended Drake University Law School in Des Moines. During law school, Steffensmeier worked for Brick Gentry, a law firm in Des Moines, focusing on agricultural, real estate, and probate law.
“The firm’s clerkship program provided me with excellent training through substantive legal assignments, including drafting lease and real estate purchase agreements, researching federal farm programs, and preparing complex estate planning documents,” said Steffensmeier.
While at Drake, Steffensmeier was also a Senior Editor of Drake University’s Journal of Agricultural Law.
Alongside his legal interests, Steffensmeier officiates high school sports and enjoys golfing.
“I look forward to beginning my legal career with Roberts & Eddy, P.C. and the wealth of knowledge the shareholders and support staff will provide me as I settle into my role as an associate attorney with the firm,” Steffensmeier said.
“Andrew’s background in agriculture and his desire to practice in real estate and taxation makes him a perfect fit with our firm,” said Eddy. “Our firm has experienced tremendous growth the past few years in real estate and taxation, and we look forward to having Andrew assist us in this area to keep up with the demand for our professional services.”
Roberts & Eddy, P.C., an Independence, Iowa-based law firm, with five attorneys and 13 support staff, offers professional legal services in several areas, including business/corporate law, taxation, real estate, probate, estate planning, wills, trusts, family law and litigation. To learn more about Roberts & Eddy, P.C., visit their website at www.robertseddy.com.