INDEPENDENCE – The law office of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie A. Sailer and Jeremy B. Hahn to the position of Shareholders within the firm effective July 1, 2022.
Stephanie A. Sailer, a native of Manchester, Iowa, obtained her Juris Doctorate from Drake University Law School, and her undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Northern Iowa. Sailer’s primary areas of practice include probate, real estate, and estate planning. She currently serves on the board of the Independence Area Dollars for Scholars and served as a mentor for the Independence Community School Mentorship program. Sailer stated, “I am excited about the opportunity to continue to serve Independence and the surrounding area. The team at Roberts & Eddy, P.C. has grown significantly over the past few years and I am honored to be a part of it.”
Jeremy B. Hahn, a native of Amana, Iowa, obtained his Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law, and his undergraduate degree in Political Science and English from the University of Iowa. Hahn’s primary areas of practice include litigation, family law, and debt collection. Hahn is also a certified mediator. He has served on the Board of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, Mustang Foundation and the Independence Community School Mentorship program. “I look forward to continuing the rewarding work we do in serving our community and the surrounding areas. We are fortunate to have a wonderful team at Roberts & Eddy, P.C. that have helped make this opportunity possible.”
Brian C. Eddy, President of Roberts & Eddy, P.C. stated “Mr. Flickinger and I are pleased to have Jeremy and Stephanie become shareholders of the firm. Their hard work and dedication to the firm is recognized and we look forward to them helping the firm continue to grow in the years to come.”
Roberts & Eddy, P.C., an Independence, Iowa-based law firm, with four attorneys and 14 support staff, offers professional legal services in several areas, including business/corporate law, taxation, real estate, probate, estate planning, wills, trusts, family law and litigation. To learn more about Roberts & Eddy, P.C., visit their website at www.robertseddy.com.