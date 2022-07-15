INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday evening City Manager Al Roder publicly announced his resignation in an email to the council, city employees, and media.
Mayor Bonita Davis administered the oath of office to Roder at the August 11, 2014 Council meeting. Council Members at the time included: Bob Hill, Jon Holland, Mike Lenius, Denny Vaughn, Don Brown, Dustin Dallenbach, and Austin Grover.
Roder is originally from Langdon, N.D. After spending 10 years as a retail manager, he felt there was a better way to help people, so he got into economic development. He came to Independence after serving as the County Administrator for Harper County, Kan. Previous experience included being an Economic Development Director in North Dakota and Minnesota; as a City Administrator for Norfolk, Neb. and Northfield, Minn.; as well as being the City Manager in Denison, Iowa for three ½ years.
As City Manager, Roder is currently receiving about $116,000 in salary, plus benefits (e.g. insurance, cell phone, professional memberships and development, etc.). He will be paid an annual salary of $137,000 (plus benefits) for the position in Byron.