INDEPENDENCE –Al Roder spent last week as City Manager for Independence before moving to Byron, Minn. for a new challenge in city government.
Roder leaves Independence with better infrastructure and financially sound. Several street and sewer projects have been completed or added to the strategic plan, and the City is controlling its debt with low interest rates in a structured and sustainable form.
“We are so much better than eight years ago,” said Roder.
In addition he believes the success of the City comes from building a collaborative team among staff, elected officials, and boards.
“Work doesn’t get done by one person,” he said.
Roder lives the model of Servant Leadership and follows its key principals:
- Treat everyone with dignity and respect in every interaction.
- Select team members who strive for excellence in every responsibility.
- Prepare for the future by developing and empowering leaders at every level.
- Prepare before you promote.
- Seek continuous improvement in every aspect both personally and professionally.
- Never forget that integrity matters the most in every circumstance.
- Remember: it isn’t just about me, it isn’t just about now, and it never is.
Another aspect of his leadership style is following The Athenian Oath. The Oath was recited by the citizens of Athens, Greece, more than 2,000 years ago. It is frequently referenced by civic leaders in modern times as a timeless code of civic responsibility:
“We will never bring disgrace on this our City by an act of dishonesty or cowardice. We will fight for the ideals and Sacred Things of the City both alone and with many. We will revere and obey the City’s laws, and will do our best to incite a like reverence and respect in those above us who are prone to annul them or set them at naught. We will strive unceasingly to quicken the public’s sense of civic duty. Thus, in all these ways, we will transmit this City not only, not less, but greater and more beautiful than it was transmitted to us.”