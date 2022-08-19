Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Al Roder

City Manager Al Roder at his desk August 10.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE –Al Roder spent last week as City Manager for Independence before moving to Byron, Minn. for a new challenge in city government.

Roder leaves Independence with better infrastructure and financially sound. Several street and sewer projects have been completed or added to the strategic plan, and the City is controlling its debt with low interest rates in a structured and sustainable form.

