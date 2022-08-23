CENTER POINT — Roger O. Brimmer, 78 years old, of Center Point, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
His cremated remains will be buried in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. No services are planned at this time. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He was born on November 13, 1943, in Independence, the son of Orville Roy and Wilda Ruth (Walton) Brimmer. He graduated from high school in Independence with the Class of 1962. On June 20, 1964, he and the former Sylvia Kay King were married at the Methodist Church in Independence. Mr. Brimmer worked at Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for 28 years. He also worked at Amana Refrigeration before retiring in 2002.
Mr. Brimmer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia, and 2 daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Marling of Cedar Rapids, and Angela (Mike) Benson of Wausau, Wisconsin. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 2 brothers, Howard Brimmer of Waterloo, Iowa, and Keith (Karen) Brimmer of Center Point.
He was preceded in death by his parents.