Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CENTER POINT — Roger O. Brimmer, 78 years old, of Center Point, Iowa, formerly of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.

His cremated remains will be buried in Wilson Cemetery in Independence. No services are planned at this time. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tags

Trending Food Videos