CEDAR FALLS – A local blogger with ties to the romance novel industry announces that the Romance Rendezvous Book Blast, a multi-genre author signing, will be held on Saturday, August 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7213 Nordic Drive, in Cedar Falls. The event and parking are free.
In 2015, Polly Barreto of Oelwein established the Romance Rendezvous Book Blog on Facebook which she still runs today. Currently, she has 2,700 followers.
This is her tenth year hosting the event.
Barreto also serves as the secretary for the St. John Paul II Church cluster.
According to Barreto, “Romance Rendezvous Book Blast offers book lovers an opportunity to come together to meet and greet (and perhaps fall in love with) authors from a variety of romance genres. From paranormal to contemporary, as well as romantic suspense to historical, there’s sure to be something for every avid reader. Attending authors will have signed books available for sale, and will be available for photo opportunities, too.”
In addition, the first 30 readers will receive a Romance Rendezvous Book Blast swag bag with items from non-attending authors. There are lots of prizes to be won, but you must be present to win any of the drawings.
On Friday, August 18, there will be “a mingle” in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn beginning at 7 p.m. Attendees are welcome to come and chat with the authors as well as other readers.
Almost 40 authors are expected to be on hand. Barreto says that the vast majority of the authors are from Iowa – mainly the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines areas.
Barreto said that she does have a small following of people who attend the event annually, but would love to see that number grow.