Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

On January 15, 1945, Ronald Dean Billingsley, known to all as Ronnie or Ron, was born to Jolly Guy and Marcella (Willy) Billingsley in Orange, California. Ronnie left his earthly home for his heavenly home on July 13, 2022, at the age of 77.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA. Interment will be held at the Otterville Cemetery. A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 19th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Trending Food Videos