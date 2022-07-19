On January 15, 1945, Ronald Dean Billingsley, known to all as Ronnie or Ron, was born to Jolly Guy and Marcella (Willy) Billingsley in Orange, California. Ronnie left his earthly home for his heavenly home on July 13, 2022, at the age of 77.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA. Interment will be held at the Otterville Cemetery. A visitation was held on Tuesday, July 19th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.
There aren’t enough words to describe Ronnie and the person he was. He loved God, family, and friends. He was loyal to all. He gave when he didn’t have it to give whether it was time, money, or an ear to listen. Just whatever was needed. His smile, laugh, love, and hugs were never-ending.
Ronnie started his career started at Newberry’s Part Store in Conway, AK. He worked in auto parts stores in Independence and Jesup, IA for many years. For the past eight years he worked and made deliveries for Eddie Helmuth at Broadhead Metals in Independence, IA. He thoroughly enjoyed working with Eddie and his crew. They became his second family and he worked there until his health wouldn’t allow him to.
Music has always been a large part of Ronnie’s life. He loved to play his many guitars and never missed an opportunity to entertain whoever would listen. His Arkansas friends looked forward to Ronnie and Alice coming every year to play and sing.
Family was always important to Ronnie. He loved his wife of thirty-nine years, Alice. Together they supported their kids and grandchildren in all that they did. Whether it was sports, rodeos, horse shows, and everything else in their lives. They loved camping or just sitting at family gatherings surrounded by the ones they love.
Left to share so many wonderful memories of Ronnie are his loving wife, Alice Billingsley, Independence, IA, his step-children, Tammy (Craig) Warmuth, Maricopa, AZ, and Kevin (Mary Kay) Christensen, Independence, IA, four grandkids, Ben Shannon, Tanya (Jonny) Gates, Kara (Keaton) Lunn, Kurtis (Brianna) Christensen, and Jordan Shannon, five great-grandchildren — Kaden Shannon, Kassley Lunn, Karsey Lunn, Logan Robinson, Raya Scott, and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Jolly and Marcella Billingsley, his young daughter Kimberly Billingsley, brother Ray Billingsley, sisters Melba Hooks, Mary Ellen Crestman, and Brenda Varner.
We love you and miss you until we meet again.