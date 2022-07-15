Ronald Dean Billingsley known to all as Ronnie or Ron, left his earthly home for his heavenly home on July 13, 2022, at the age of 77. Ronnie was born on January 15, 1945, to Jolly Guy and Marcella (Willy) Billingsley in Orange, California.
Ronnie started his career started at Newberry’s Part Store in Conway, AK. He worked in auto parts stores in Independence and Jesup, IA for many years. For the past eight years he worked and made deliveries for Eddie Helmuth at Broadhead Metals in Independence, IA. He thoroughly enjoyed working with Eddie and his crew. They became his second family and he worked there until his health wouldn’t allow him to.
Left to share so many wonderful memories of Ronnie are his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Alice Billingsley, Independence, IA, his stepchildren, Tammy (Craig) Warmuth, Maricopa, AZ, and Kevin (Mary Kay) Christensen, Independence, IA, four grandkids, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Jolly and Marcella Billingsley, his young daughter Kimberly Billingsley, brother Ray Billingsley, sisters Melba Hooks, Mary Ellen Crestman, and Brenda Varner.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, IA. Interment will be held at the Otterville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Tuesday, July 19th at the Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA.
