JESUP – Ronald G. Barnett, 86 years old of Jesup, Iowa, died of natural causes, early Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services were at 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Jesup, where there was a parish rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church.
Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is assisting the family with arrangements.