INDEPENDENCE – Ronald Lee “Bud” Conrad, 85, of Independence, Iowa, died of natural causes on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at UnityPoint – Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Monday, September 11, 2023, at Hope Wesleyan Church, Independence, with Pastor Bob Solon, officiant. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence.
Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, September 10, at White Funeral Home, Independence, and for an hour before services, Monday, at the church.
Bud was born April 28, 1938, in Winthrop, the son of Maurice Eslick Conrad and Agnes Pearl (Brown) Conrad. He was raised in Winthrop and was known by everyone in town, because he loved to talk to people. At the age of 10, he started helping his dad at the Texaco station – working after school and on weekends. He graduated from Winthrop High School with the class of 1955. After graduation he continued to run the station with his dad. After a while he decided to try factory work, and began working at Iowa manufacturing in Cedar Rapids. He still had the gas station blood in his veins and eventually returned and started Bud’s North DX in Independence.
On June 11, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sharon Lee (Hare) Behan, in Galena, Ill. They made their home in Independence for a short time, while Bud tried his hand at something different, selling cars. He sold cars for Burkhart Ford in Independence, and quickly found out it was not for him. Bud and Sharon moved back to Winthrop and purchased the gas station there, and it became Conrad’s Tire and Service until the mid-1990s, when Bud decided to retire. He thought retirement sounded like a good idea, but soon found out he still needed to be doing something. So, he worked for his nephews at Quamaco in Quasqueton, sold DeKalb seed, and mowed lawns in Winthrop. After Bud and Sharon moved back to Independence in 1998, Bud continued to mow lawns until just recently.
Bud was a people person and loved talking to people, going to coffee, playing cards, bowling, old cars, and shooting pool. He also loved attending all the activities his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were involved in – especially basketball games. Bud attended Hope Wesleyan Church and was formerly a member of the First United Methodist Choir, both in Independence.
Bud is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Conrad of Independence; his children: Annette (Dave) Kuelper of Shellsburg, Rodney (Lori) Conrad of Winthrop, Angela (Pat) Mahoney of Troy Mills, and Cynthia (Mark) Nodland of Cedar Rapids; his step-children: Jeff (Jodi) Behan of Peosta, Susan Behan of Independence; 12 grandchildren: Ben (Megan Callahan) Conrad, Jordan (Stacey) Conrad, Megan (Josh) Schulte, Amber Mahoney, Heather Mahoney, Ireland Mahoney, Alison (Brian) Johns, Brandon (Kaitlyn) Behan, Zach Behan, Trevor Behan, Rose Nodland, Emily Nodland; 7 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Kinney of Winthrop; and special family members Morgan Newman, Conner Vandekieft, and Lillian Vandekieft.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two great grandchildren, Maebh Behan and Aoibheann Behan; one brother, Keith Conrad; and one sister, Edith Decker.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
