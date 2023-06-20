INDEPENDENCE — Ronald Ray Straw, 65 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, in Iowa City.
Public visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at White Funeral Home, Independence. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 1to 5 p.m., the following day, June 25, at the Quasky Veteran’s Memorial Campground in Quasky. Ron’s ashes will be interred at a later date.
Ron was born November 2, 1957, in Independence, the son of Marvin Leroy Straw and Eileen Joyce (Boies) Straw. He grew up in Quasqueton, and attended school in Winthrop. He started working at the age of thirteen in masonry. He found he did not enjoy it and tried his hand in the concrete business where he found his passion. Ron worked for Denny’s Concrete for many years and then, with his brother-in-law, started Small Time Construction. He also continued to work as a concrete finisher on his own. In 1982, Ron was married to Theresa Louise Wilson, in Independence. They lived in Arizona and Wyoming for a short time, until moving back to Independence where they have made their home for the last 34 years.
Ron is survived by his wife, Theresa Straw of Independence; two daughters: Renee (Josh) Henderson of Shelby, Mich., and Robin Straw of Independence; one son from a previous marriage, Joshua Patton of New York; Ron’s five grandchildren; his brothers and sisters: Deb (Tom) Erickson of Winthrop, Donnie (Ann) Straw of Arizona, Carey Straw of Oelwein, Marvis Kirby of Independence, Paul (Machelle) Straw of Central City., Kathy Straw of Jesup, Dick Straw of Independence, Brent (Barb) Straw of Winthrop, and Brad (Lisa) Straw of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Rhonda Rae Straw in infancy on January 6, 1983.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is in charge of arrangements.