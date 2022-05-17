INDEPENDENCE – Rose M. Nielson, 80 years old, of Independence, Iowa, died on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at ABCM Nursing and Rehab Center of Independence – West Campus.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20 at the White Funeral Home in Independence with Pastor John Sheda officiating. Burial will be in Rowley Cemetery in Rowley. Visitation is from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Nielson was born on January 1, 1942, in Iowa City, the daughter of Hal Rex and Mabel Irene (Knight) Longshore. She graduated from high school in Palo with the Class of 1960. On December 3, 1960, she and Allan Lawrence Nielson were married in Hiawatha. He preceded her in death in 2012. Mrs. Nielson was an active member of the Living Water Church in Independence and helped with many tasks and projects.
Mrs. Nielson is survived by one son, Rex (Joy) Nielson of Oelwein; one daughter, Jackie Nielson of Independence; three grandchildren; and a great grandson. She is also survived by two sisters: Linda Barrett of Hiawatha and Marye Anne Hootman of Summerville, S.C.; and four brothers: Rex (Bonnie) Longshore of Fairbault, Minn., Alan (Patty) Rothenbucher of Canyon City, Colo., Steve (Joy) Rothenbucher of Sandy, Oregon, and Barry (Carol) Rothenbucher of McMinnville, Oregon.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jackie Lee Longshore; and three nephews.
On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.