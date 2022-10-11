CEDAR RAPIDS – Rosemary Elizabeth (Greco) Belding, 97, of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Independence), Iowa passed away in Cedar Rapids at the Gardens on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. Paul McManus presiding. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, IA. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, October 13th at the Reiff Family Center Independence, IA where a rosary will be recited at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday.
Rosemary Elizabeth Greco was born September 10, 1925, to Peter and Emilia (DeDeco) Greco in Oelwein, Iowa. A graduate of Oelwein High School in the class of 1944, she worked as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Oelwein and later in Iowa City. On December 27, 1951, she married Dr. James H. Belding in Iowa City. Together, they had seven children. They lived in Oelwein, Iowa City, Davenport, and in 1962 moved to Independence. Independence was her home until 2022 when she moved to the Gardens in Cedar Rapids.
Although her husband, Jim, passed away in 1977, she was able to get all seven of her children through college. She was a devoted member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, serving on many committees and the prayer chain. Rosemary was active for many years with the Hospital Auxiliary, Ladies Literary Club, and Red Hat Society, served on the library board, and was part of a bridge club for over 40 years. She knitted, making baby blankets for all her grandchildren, and did crewel work. Reading was one of her favorite pastimes and she read many books every year. She delighted in spending time with her immediate and extended family members. She enjoyed taking vacations with her siblings to Colorado and Florida, and a special trip with her sister Julie to their parents’ hometown in Terravecchia, Italy in 2001 was her trip of a lifetime. Our Nana was always ready for a game of Skip-bo with her grandchildren, making a meal of spaghetti and meatballs or pita fritas, and offering a bowl of chocolates or cookies for dessert. She gave us light, laughter, love and a strong sense of family. We are forever blessed for having her in our lives.
She is survived by six children: Christine (Randy) Broshar, John (Jeanie) Belding, Paul (Valerie) Belding, Mary Belding-Schmitt, Randy (Amy) Belding, and Laurie (Dan) Thedens; grandchildren: Benjamin Broshar, Daniel Broshar, Jacqueline Belding, James Belding, Emily Belding, Annie Belding, Dana Schmitt, Kallie (Conor) Magee, Maria Rose Belding, Jay Belding, Mia Thedens, Nicholas Thedens; step-grandchildren: Andrew Schmidt, Owen Jones, Isabel Jones; great-grandchild: Rosemary Magee; sisters: Julie Caparelli, Frances Youngblut, Jo Lilly; brother: John Greco; sister-in-law Marge Belding; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son James G. Belding, brother Louis “Dave” Greco; sisters, Carrie Greco, Maggie Steimel; sisters-in-law Bette (Wolfe) Greco, Dora Lee (Belding) Kizer, Catharine (Belding) Udehn; brothers-in-law LeVerne Belding, Don Steimel, Dick Youngblut, Don Kizer, Carl Udehn.