CEDAR RAPIDS – Rosemary Elizabeth (Greco) Belding, 97, of Cedar Rapids (formerly of Independence), Iowa passed away in Cedar Rapids at the Gardens on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. Paul McManus presiding. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein, IA. A visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Thursday, October 13th at the Reiff Family Center Independence, IA where a rosary will be recited at 4 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday.

