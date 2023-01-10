INDEPENDENCE – For part of a pre-Christmas meeting Rotary Club of Independence Iowa (District 5970) held an old Christmas gift swapping tradition known as a ‘White Elephant Gift Exchange’ at Denali’s on the River.
“We were looking to do something fun and out of the ordinary for our Christmas program on December 20th over the lunch hour at our regular weekly meeting at Denali’s,” said Rotarian Michelle McBride. “I was quickly inspired by a family tradition of holidays past which was the Reck Family White Elephant Gift Exchange that was held at my late grandparents’, Harlan and Alice Reck’s house.
“My dad has 11 other siblings, so they, and their spouses, and many cousins and their significant others participated in the often lengthy, sometimes heated, but always fun, exchange. I modified the Rotary White Elephant Gift Exchange to one steal per present due to time constraints. I had to encourage members to be aggressive and go for the steal, as some had never participated in an exchange before! In my opinion, they were all being too nice, but it did change about halfway through when presents were becoming limited!”
While gift values were limited to $20, the reactions were priceless.
“There were a lot of fun items,” said Rotarian Tricia Beatty. “A popcorn snack set from Brick Kitchen, a bottle of Olive Oil from Brick Kitchen, and a gift card from Denali’s and Pat’s Tap were some that I remember being stolen.”
“Lottery tickets were a hot item that one Rotarian did not want to give up easily, but, alas, had to based on the rules of one steal per gift,” said McBride. “One Rotarian brought a small elephant figurine. It was stolen from the initial winner, as it reminded the stealer of their favorite childhood book. I eyed the chips and salsa from the minute it was opened early on, and I was one of the last numbers to go, so I luckily stole and went home with chips and salsa!
“It was a fun way to kick off Christmas week with something out of the norm for our group,” she said. “A lot of laughter was shared!”
Any adult can join Rotary. Any Rotarian can invite a guest to attend one of their standing lunch meetings on Tuesdays at noon at Denali’s to learn more about the organization.
“At these meetings, we enjoy networking with one another, have a delicious lunch, and learn from a weekly presenter,” said McBride.