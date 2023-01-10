Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – For part of a pre-Christmas meeting Rotary Club of Independence Iowa (District 5970) held an old Christmas gift swapping tradition known as a ‘White Elephant Gift Exchange’ at Denali’s on the River.

“We were looking to do something fun and out of the ordinary for our Christmas program on December 20th over the lunch hour at our regular weekly meeting at Denali’s,” said Rotarian Michelle McBride. “I was quickly inspired by a family tradition of holidays past which was the Reck Family White Elephant Gift Exchange that was held at my late grandparents’, Harlan and Alice Reck’s house.

