INDEPENDENCE –You are invited to the first “Rotary After Hours” meeting at the Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East, on Wednesday, May 3.
Rotary is a civic organization that has been meeting every Tuesday noon for over 100 years. “Service Above Self” is why we work with students, community and even internationally for the betterment of our world. Our club is now stepping up to offer another opportunity besides the noon only meetings. The “Rotary After Hours” will only meet once a month at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This offers people a chance to join Rotary that are not available every Tuesday for lunch. Both the noon and after-hours Rotarians are all part of the same club which can really make a difference.
Join us and learn more about ROTARY. If you have any questions, feel free to call Bill Lake — President at 319-404-8457.