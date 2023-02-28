INDEPENDENCE – Join the Independence Rotary Club for their spaghetti supper on Tuesday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School. The all-you-can-eat meal will again feature the club’s famous menu of spaghetti (homemade from scratch), garlic toast, dessert, and a drink.
Dine-in or enjoy curbside pick-up (watch for signs).
The cost is $10 per meal. Kids 2nd Grade and under eat free when dining on-site with one paid adult. See your favorite Rotarian for discounted tickets.
Founded in 1905, Rotary Club International has been active in the community of Independence since 1919. The Rotary Club of Independence is a community networking group with an international and local focus on service, education, youth development, and community vitality.
Some of the local projects the Independence Rotary Club supports throughout the year include Adopt-A-Family, Youth Leadership Day, Dollars for Scholars, Independence Area Food Pantry, Operation Santa Claus, and encouraging youth leadership and development through RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards).
Internationally, more 35,000 clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, save mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.
For more information, please visit Rotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Independence Iowa (District 5970) on Facebook.