INDEPENDENCE – Independence student Rylee Rowland recently became a Registered Apprentice for Paladin in Delhi in conjunction with West Delaware (WD) and Independence Schools.
Paladin Attachments, associated with Stanley Infrastructure (Stanley Black and Decker), is the largest independent manufacturer of coupler systems and powerful attachment tools in the world. Paladin has 11 brands under one name and specializes in small compact tool carriers to large excavators.
The Registered Apprenticeship is now under the auspices of Future Ready Iowa (www.futurereadyiowa.gov). Future Ready Iowa connects Iowans (adults and students) to the education and training required for good paying jobs and careers to improve people’s lives. It provides opportunities for people seeking a new or different career. A Registered Apprenticeship combines on-the-job training with related classroom instruction where the registered apprentice receives a paycheck from day one.
“The apprenticeship program at West Delaware started in July of 2018,” said Mr. Seth Harms, WD Industrial Tech Instructor. “We were the third school in the state to participate. Governor Reynolds had visited Henderson Products, and one of the talking points that Henderson wanted to talk about to her was how many welders our program had trained that are working out there. The discussion continued about Iowa starting a Registered Apprenticeship Program for High Schools, and I said that I would love to be a part of that.”
Since the start of the welding apprenticeship program at WD, 25 students have participated.
“My goal is 100,” quipped Mr. Harms.
Rylee will be the first female apprentice in the program.
Although the program is relatively new, Mr. Harms has been able to keep track of a few students and their success.
“During the first round of apprentices, we hired three,” he recalled. “There is only one that remains at the company he started with (others went to college and pursued other job opportunities). When I went out last week to do a review, the supervisor said that he had been promoted to Senior Team Lead. He oversees five robots, programs certain processes on those robots, and also oversees one line of product. He has 12 employees that he manages. He is probably 21 or 22. That to me is so impressive. He used this opportunity to grow in a company and now is leading others. This same individual has been selected by his company to go to Colorado for a week and learn about the robots in detail.
“Much like any job in the welding trades, a candidate [for the apprenticeship program] needs to have a positive attitude, strong work ethic, and be willing to learn,” said Mr. Harms. “The skills of the trade will be learned from some of the Related Training and Instruction, but probably more importantly by the on-the-job training that they will receive at the company.”
In addition to Independence, Mr. Harms has opened the program up to students from East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley, Edgewood Colesburg, and is currently working on Starmont.
“This is such a great opportunity to help fill the voids that all the companies are having getting enough employees,” he said. “It is also a great chance for a student to make good money in Delaware County and learn a great skill that can help them in the future. I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to do what I do every day. Training students for a skill that is in such high demand in our area, the state, and all over the country, gives these students such a great chance to earn a great living.”
Rylee became interested in welding as a freshman after she took a metal processing class at Independence.
“I like to think of welding like a glue gun, you can use it to fill in holes or even burn through metal making holes, she said. “Ever since freshman year, I realized I could do this as a career in the future and be doing something I actually enjoy.”
Next semester she will be attending WD part-time and take basic Gas Metal Arc Welding and shielded Metal Arc Welding. She will go to school during the day, then work second shift after school.
Rylee heard about the WD program through her grandfather who substitutes at WD.
“He knew I was interested in maybe becoming a welder as a future career,” she said.
To get the job she participated in mock interviews to prepare. Then she and other student candidates interviewed with all the participating companies.
“Afterwards, I rated the companies and the companies rated us,” she said. “Then Mr. Harms looked over everything and matched people to companies.”
She will be like any other employee at Paladin.
“I will start off doing basic things and slowly do more,” she said. “Once I learn more I’ll level up in a way.”
After two years and 2,000 hours of work she will earn a Certificate of Completion from the Department of Labor.
Afterwards the apprenticeship, the sky’s the limit for Rylee, literally.
“I want to work on skyscrapers, but am open to anything,” she said.