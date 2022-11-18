Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Apprenticeship Riley Rowland

From left, Amanda Remley (Human Resources Manager with Paladin), Apprentice Rylee Rowland, and Kristie Austin (CVG – Monona/ Human Resources) at the official signing at West Delaware High School.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Independence student Rylee Rowland recently became a Registered Apprentice for Paladin in Delhi in conjunction with West Delaware (WD) and Independence Schools.

Paladin Attachments, associated with Stanley Infrastructure (Stanley Black and Decker), is the largest independent manufacturer of coupler systems and powerful attachment tools in the world. Paladin has 11 brands under one name and specializes in small compact tool carriers to large excavators.

Trending Food Videos