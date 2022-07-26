- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
82°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 54%
- Cloud Coverage: 64%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:53:53 AM
- Sunset: 08:34 PM
Today
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Sunshine along with some cloudy intervals. High 81F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.