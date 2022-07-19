ROWLEY – Rowley Days 2022 “Loud and Proud” are being held on July 22-24 throughout the town of Rowley. Proceeds are being used toward the purchase of an emergency siren. Featured activities include:
Friday, July 22
- Growers and Crafters Celebration selling home grown and homemade items in Kenny Nielson Park with live music, 5-8 p.m.
- Outdoor Movie “Jungle Cruise” near the fire station, 9-11 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
- Softball Tournament at town ball diamond starting at 9 a.m.
- Parade through the town of Rowley featuring the Independence High School Marching Band starting at 10 a.m.
- Kids Games in Kenny Nielson Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Serving meals at the Rowley Community Center, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Show and Shine Car Show in Downtown Rowley, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Silent Auction in the Rowley Community Center, 12 to 4 p.m.
- Bingo in Rowley Community Center, 2 to 3 p.m.
- 50/50 Raffle Drawing in Rowley Community Center, 4 p.m.
- Hootenanny musical group at Rowley Community Center, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Food truck and concessions for sale near the ball diamond throughout the day
Sunday, July 24
- Community Worship Service in Kenny Nielson Park, 10:30 a.m.
- Community Potluck Picnic in Kenny Nielson Park, 11:30 a.m.
Rowley Days 2022 is organized by the Rowley Community Club. For more information, visit the Rowley Community Club Facebook page or contact John Thedens 319-938-8807.
