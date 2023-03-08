ROWLEY – The Rowley Historical Society served 225 meals, 110 pounds of meat, 85 pounds of potatoes and seven gallons of green beans at their Hot Beef and Turkey Supper February 25.
“We want to thank all that came out to eat,” said Lorrie Rasmussen on behalf of the Society. “It has been three years since our last supper because of COVID.”
In preparation for Rowley’s 150th Anniversary celebration this summer in conjunction with Rowley Days, the Rowley Historical Society is creating a booklet with family history from area residents, past and present. If interested in having your information included contact Rasmussen at lorrier@indytel.com or 563-920-7930 before May 1.
The Historical Society Museum will be open Memorial Day thru Labor Day or by appointment.