IOWA CITY – Tucker Chorpening of Rowley is one of only 19 students at the University of Iowa who will serve as a student speaker at one of the commencement events scheduled next week.
More than 5,100 undergraduate and graduate students at Iowa will receive degrees during in-person and livestreamed commencement ceremonies beginning with the College of Pharmacy’s Doctor of Pharmacy ceremony on May 12 and concluding with the College of Dentistry’s ceremony on June 4. See the full list of ceremonies at https://commencement.uiowa.edu/ceremonies.
Chorpening will speak at the commencement for the College of Education at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 12. Dean Daniel Clay will deliver messages to students. Chorpening is receiving a Bachelor of Arts in education studies and human relations, a Bachelor of Arts in English, and a minor in political science. Saba Khan Vlach, an assistant professor in the college, will be the faculty speaker, and Jim Miller, director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo, Iowa, will be the keynote speaker. President Barbara Wilson and Abby Crow, member of the Board of Regents, State of Iowa, will attend.
“I am extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to share my thoughts, experiences, and encouragements on the parallel existence of self-discovery and education as the 2022 student speaker for the College of Education commencement ceremony! I have had a wonderful experience learning with the students and faculty of the University of Iowa’s College of Education, and it is upon my graduation that I am especially grateful for their support in helping me pave my path into a career in higher education and student affairs,” Chorpening said.
“I have accepted my offer to earn my master’s degree at New York University in Manhattan, where I will also be serving as the Graduate Intern for First Year Experience for Fordham University — Lincoln Center. Advancing any system is inherently for the benefit of those it seeks to serve. Higher education institutions which actively combat this oppressive history will be foundational in providing generationally underrepresented groups with the equitable opportunity for liberation through accessible education. This is a movement I plan to aid throughout my graduate studies and my career, and I cannot wait to get my hands dirty,” Chorpening said.
