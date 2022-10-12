WINTHROP – Friday, October 7, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers racked up 484 yards on the ground en route to a 71-0 win over Clayton Ridge (1-6).
484 yards rushing by Cody Fox, Noah Walthart, Owen Reck, Cater Wilgenbusch, Clay Wilgenbusch, and Caleb Dirks. These aren’t the names that you see in the paper every week, but these are the names associated with opening the holes for Hunter Bowers and Ryland Cornell and Tanner Thurn.
The Bucs running backs are really good, but some of that credit goes to those hogs up-front. East Buchanan is sitting 2nd in the state with 2734 yards rushing.
The Bucs scored early and often on Friday night, scoring 5 touchdowns in the first quarter, cruising from there.
“Offensively I thought we were really good from the start,” said Head Coach Jerry Alden, “7 different guys carried the ball for 484 yards of rushing and also had 41 yards passing so over 500 yards of offense, and when you do that your more than likely coming out with a win.”
Coach Alden added that it was also great to see some of the JV guys get in the game and continue to keep the ball moving as most of the starters were out of the game after the first series in the second half and that enabled those JV guys to get quite a few varsity reps and to show the coaches what they can do at the varsity level.
“Defensively I don’t think we could have played any better,” added Coach Alden, “as we really just overwhelmed them swarming to the football and really putting a lot of pressure on them to do things they really didn’t want to.”
For the 7th week in a row the Bucs didn’t surrender over 100-yards rushing. “We held them to negative 43 yds rushing on the night,” said Coach Alden, “and a total of 28 total yards so that is getting it done on defense. We need to continue to focus on the little things in practice and knowing our keys and reacting to the ball and when we focus on those little things, we can be really stingy on defense.”
Hunter Bowers 4 carries 153 yds 3 TDS,
Tanner Thurn 7 carries 140 yds 3 TDs,
Ryland Cornell 9 carries 110 yds 2 TDs
Noah Walhart first XP kick of the year.
Clay Wilgenbusch 5 tackles
The Bucs are now 6-1 on the season and this week they travel to South Winneshiek (2-4) for the regular season finale.
“We know what is at stake and that’s a home playoff game,” said Coach Alden, “If we go up there and do our job and get that W to finish 7-1, we are guaranteed to host a first round state playoff game in Winthrop the following Friday night.”
