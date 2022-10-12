Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WINTHROP – Friday, October 7, 2022: The East Buchanan Buccaneers racked up 484 yards on the ground en route to a 71-0 win over Clayton Ridge (1-6).

484 yards rushing by Cody Fox, Noah Walthart, Owen Reck, Cater Wilgenbusch, Clay Wilgenbusch, and Caleb Dirks. These aren’t the names that you see in the paper every week, but these are the names associated with opening the holes for Hunter Bowers and Ryland Cornell and Tanner Thurn.

