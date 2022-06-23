The Rural Woman’s Study Club, founded June 16, 1932, celebrated our 90th anniversary with a tea party on June 15, 2022. Twelve members and six state officers and district guests attended the 1:30 event held at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, IA. Joellen Yeager, Mary Ann Riensche, and Mary Adams shared the history of the club’s 90 years highlighting the original seven members and regaled us with the many fun and informative programs and tours enjoyed through the years. Long-time members present were Doris Natvig (67 years) and Joellen Yeager (56 years). After singing our club songs, reciting Mary Stewart’s Collect, and hearing President Candy’s presentation of Tea Parties, we enjoyed a beautiful table of goodies consisting of a variety of tea sandwiches, scones, sweets, tea, and punch. Beautiful table bouquets, arranged by Joellen, included a pink carnation arrangement that was gifted to Doris.
Rural Woman’s Study Club 90th Anniversary Tea Party
- By Shirley Bergman President-elect Rural Woman’s Study Club, Jesup, IA
