JESUP – Mr. Ray Fiedler, Coordinator for the Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking, was guest speaker for the Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club on January 11 in the city hall basement. Mr. Fiedler, who previously was with the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for 28 years and retired as a Special Agent in the Major Crimes Unit, works out of the Department of Public Safety — Division of Intelligence.
Human Trafficking is the second fastest growing crime in the U.S. and is happening in communities across Iowa. It is a crime that can occur behind closed doors, in plain sight, at a workplace, and in any size community.
Human Trafficking does not discriminate. It can happen to anyone, anytime. Most ‘profitable’ for a trafficker is the middle-school aged, white, female from an affluent background. Any social media or other platform (gaming systems) that allow chatting can be dangerous. Traffickers are accessing Snapchat profiles to start the grooming process in an average of 17–25 seconds. Trafficking is personal. Relationships (in some form) are usually built between trafficker and victim. Less than 10% of the trafficking cases involve abduction.
His informative and distressing program helps us gain a better understanding of this horrible crime. Let’s protect our children. Keep aware, with eyes open. Report anything suspicious. Call 888-3737-888. Access www.InOurBackyard.org for more information.