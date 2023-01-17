Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup Rural Women Human Trafficking

Ray Fiedler, Coordinator for the Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking speaking to Rural Woman’s Study Club and guests January 11, 2023 in the Jesup City Hall.

 Courtesy Photo

JESUP – Mr. Ray Fiedler, Coordinator for the Iowa Office to Combat Human Trafficking, was guest speaker for the Jesup Rural Woman’s Study Club on January 11 in the city hall basement. Mr. Fiedler, who previously was with the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for 28 years and retired as a Special Agent in the Major Crimes Unit, works out of the Department of Public Safety — Division of Intelligence.

Human Trafficking is the second fastest growing crime in the U.S. and is happening in communities across Iowa. It is a crime that can occur behind closed doors, in plain sight, at a workplace, and in any size community.

Trending Food Videos