JESUP – The classic children’s fable The Little Red Hen is being presented at the Williams Center in Oelwein on April 11, and among those in attendance will be 93 kindergarteners and staff from Jesup Elementary School. This drama is one offering of the Gallagher Bluedorn Kaleidoscope series of stage performances for children.
The Rural Woman’s Study Club, Jesup, purchased tickets for the group as part of their Community Improvement Project (CIP) this year. Cindy Lellig and Mary Adams made up the CIP committee that researched options for projects, presented them to the club, and then made the necessary arrangements to make it happen.
“This is an excellent opportunity for these young children to be exposed to a live theater experience which many students may not have had,” said Adams. “We thank the administration, teachers, staff and bus drivers of Jesup Community School for their partnership in making this field trip possible.”
In addition to the tickets, the club also provided some snacks (including ‘Red Hen’ Peeps) and each child received a Little Red Hen coloring packet to take home.
Principal Brian Pottebaum noted venues are just starting to open to school groups this spring after a two-year hiatus during COVID 19.
“This is the first field trip for these kindergarteners, and they are super excited about it!” he said.
Pottebaum added the school is very appreciative to the Rural Woman’s Study Club for providing this experience for these young students.