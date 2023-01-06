JESUP – Rural Woman’s Study Club met in December at the Jesup Library. Following our meeting Joellen Yeager gave an excellent program on Holiday Design. She had prepared a beautiful table of centerpieces she had made from things around the home. She utilized pieces of evergreen from her own trees. It’s fine to mix kinds of evergreen; remember to keep them hydrated before using. She also noted the arrangement will require more greenery than what you would think. Make the shape of the centerpiece complement the surface where it will be placed. A long dining table can have a longer, lower arrangement. You should be able to see over it for conversation.
Pinterest is a great place to browse for ideas you can copy or modify. If a tree is cut down, you can utilize a round cross section as the base for anything you’d like. Joellen suggested preserving the wood with an acrylic spray. A cake stand can lift the arrangement for an aesthetic shape. Candles can be a beautiful part of the arrangement; there are artificial candles available that are a safer alternative to an open flame.